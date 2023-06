Gaston County Mugshots June 8th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Sara Roman – DWI – License, No Operators – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light

3/31 Kearye Williams – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Heroin, Traffick – Obtain Cont Subst Fraud – Uttering

4/31 Jayland Wilkes – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Marijuana, Possess – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag

5/31 Chad Whitman – Probation Violation



6/31 Richard Walters – Assault, Simple

7/31 Daisy Rudisill – Failure To Appear, Felony

8/31 Minyon Thomas – Assault, Female

9/31 Fridlande Rene – Assault, Simple – Threat, Communicate

10/31 Joseph Price – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Possess, Prison:Jail



11/31 Brett Knight – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/31 Elijah Love – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/31 Keith McCoy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/31 Courtney Nance – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/31 Joshua Pelzer – Kidnapping, Attempt – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Assault, Female



16/31 Jeremiah Herron – Probation Violation

17/31 Robert Gutherie – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/31 Rodney Guinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/31 Cason Fuller – Probation Violation

20/31 Brandon Ellis – Possess Drug Paraphernalia– DWI



21/31 Kevin Delane – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/31 Charlie Costner – Failure To Comply

23/31 Thomas Collins – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Poss Open Cnt:Cons Alc PSG Area – Failure To Appear, Felony

24/31 Noel Cherry – Possess Methamphetamine – Lighting, Rear Lamps Violation

25/31 Tony Carpenter – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter



26/31 Jacob Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/31 Jerry Brooks – Probation Violation

28/31 Ivan Brooks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/31 Ashley Bolen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/31 Otis Birch – Probation Violation



31/31 Adrian Barnes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, June 8th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.