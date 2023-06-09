GoFundMe Set For Rock Hill Child Recovering From Lawnmower Crash

ROCK HILL, SC – A GoFundMe has been created for a three-year-old who is fighting for his life in the ICU after being by a lawnmower Saturday, June 2nd.

Christopher Kemaghan was riding a lawnmower with his son Ray when he was hit and killed by a car. The driver, Christopher Mullis crashed into the pair after running off the road.

Ray is accompanied by his mother in the ICU as they accept donations to help with the family’s medical bills.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/97j/p624a- need-a-miracle