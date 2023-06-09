Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 9th

1/28 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/28 Elvin Villanueva-Reyes – Domestic Protectiive Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation – Driving While Impaired

3/28 Dylan Voisine – Disorderly Conduct

4/28 Rakshanda Waliyyuddin – Injury To Real Property

5/28 Christopher Walker – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Larceny Of A Firearm – Assault By Pointing A Gun



6/28 Deondre Walker – Assault On A Female

7/28 Jawann Walker – Second Degree Trespass

8/28 Jermaine Walker – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon

9/28 Jow Walker – Driving While Impaired

10/28 Shemar Walker – Assault By Strangulation – Break : Enter Terrorixe – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats – Resisting Public Officer



11/28 Stanly Wallace – Second Degree Trespass – Communication Threats

12/28 Michael Ward – Burglary – Second Degree – Larceny After Break: Enter

13/28 Dominick Ware – First Degree Murder

14/28 Jacquese Warren – Second Degree Trespass – Second Degree Burglary – Possession Of Cocaine

15/28 Curtis Washington – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer



16/28 Kanvanough Warren – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

17/28 Joseph Watson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous – Common Law Robbery

18/28 First Degree Murder – Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

19/28 Luther Weathers – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats

20/28 Grayland Welch – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



21/28 Tavion Wells – Assualt By Pointing A Gun – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

22/28 Demonte West – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Parole Violation

23/28 Gregory Wheeler – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation

24/28 Dewanne White – Fugitive:Extradition – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

25/28 Avon White – Human Trafficking Child Victim



26/28 Donald White – Common Law Robbery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – HIt:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

27/28 Josie White – Probation Violation – domestic Violence Order Violation – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass

28/28 Tyrell White – Breaking And Or Entering – Posseion Of Fire By Felon

























































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Thursday, June 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.