Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 9th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Elvin Villanueva-Reyes – Domestic Protectiive Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation – Driving While Impaired
Dylan Voisine – Disorderly Conduct
Rakshanda Waliyyuddin – Injury To Real Property
Christopher Walker – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Larceny Of A Firearm – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Deondre Walker – Assault On A Female
Jawann Walker – Second Degree Trespass
Jermaine Walker – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon
Jow Walker – Driving While Impaired
Shemar Walker – Assault By Strangulation – Break : Enter Terrorixe – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats – Resisting Public Officer
Stanly Wallace – Second Degree Trespass – Communication Threats
Michael Ward – Burglary – Second Degree – Larceny After Break: Enter
Dominick Ware – First Degree Murder
Jacquese Warren – Second Degree Trespass – Second Degree Burglary – Possession Of Cocaine
Curtis Washington – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer
Kanvanough Warren – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Joseph Watson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous – Common Law Robbery
First Degree Murder – Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Luther Weathers – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
Grayland Welch – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Tavion Wells – Assualt By Pointing A Gun – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Demonte West – Robbery With A Dangeous Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Parole Violation
Gregory Wheeler – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation
Dewanne White – Fugitive:Extradition – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Avon White – Human Trafficking Child Victim
Donald White – Common Law Robbery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – HIt:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Josie White – Probation Violation – domestic Violence Order Violation – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Tyrell White – Breaking And Or Entering – Posseion Of Fire By Felon
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Thursday, June 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.