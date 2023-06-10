Mecklenburg County ActiveInmates June 10th

1/24 Mecklenburg

2/24 Alfonza Tunrer – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/24 Asifa Tucker – Attempted First Degree Murder

4/24 Richard Truitt – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer – Involuntary Manslaughter

5/24 Jefferey Truesdale – Break Or Enter A Motor Cycle – Conspiracy



6/24 Austin Trebilcock – Driving While Impaired

7/24 Martin Torres-Gomez – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin

8/24 Javier Torres-Diaz – First Degree Murder

9/24 Devon Toole – Robbery With A Dangeorus Weapon

10/24 Omarri Tobias – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Communication Threats



11/24 Scottie Tillman – Probation Violation

12/24 Derick TIllman – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation – Assault On A Female

13/24 Anthony Tillman – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Larceny

14/24 Cody Thurman – Driving While Impaired

15/24 Tido Thomspson – Falisfies Record Duty Status – Attempted First Degree Murder



16/24 Jerome Thompson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Probation Violation

17/24 Cornel Thompson – Felony Larceny

18/24 Charles Thompson – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee/Elude Arrest – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

19/24 Cedric Thompson – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

20/24 Santario Thomas – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Serious Injury – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Weapon



21/24 Michael Thomas – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

22/24 Ieesha Thomas – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon

23/24 Maurice Thompson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

24/24 Roger Kee – Sex Offender On Child Premises – Deliver Cocaine

















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Saturday, June 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,