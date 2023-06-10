Mecklenburg County ActiveInmates June 10th
2/24
Alfonza Tunrer – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
3/24
Asifa Tucker – Attempted First Degree Murder
4/24
Richard Truitt – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer – Involuntary Manslaughter
5/24
Jefferey Truesdale – Break Or Enter A Motor Cycle – Conspiracy
6/24
Austin Trebilcock – Driving While Impaired
7/24
Martin Torres-Gomez – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin
8/24
Javier Torres-Diaz – First Degree Murder
9/24
Devon Toole – Robbery With A Dangeorus Weapon
10/24
Omarri Tobias – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Communication Threats
11/24
Scottie Tillman – Probation Violation
12/24
Derick TIllman – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation – Assault On A Female
13/24
Anthony Tillman – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Larceny
14/24
Cody Thurman – Driving While Impaired
15/24
Tido Thomspson – Falisfies Record Duty Status – Attempted First Degree Murder
16/24
Jerome Thompson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Probation Violation
17/24
Cornel Thompson – Felony Larceny
18/24
Charles Thompson – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee/Elude Arrest – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
19/24
Cedric Thompson – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
20/24
Santario Thomas – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Serious Injury – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Weapon
21/24
Michael Thomas – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
22/24
Ieesha Thomas – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon
23/24
Maurice Thompson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
24/24
Roger Kee – Sex Offender On Child Premises – Deliver Cocaine
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Saturday, June 10th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,