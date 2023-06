Gaston County Mugshots June 10th

1/31 Gaston County Mugshots

2/31 William Lawrence – Driving While Impaired – Possession Open Container Alcohol

3/31 Tony Johnson – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

4/31 Terry Fields – Failure To Appear In Court

5/31 Terrance Kilson – Assault On A Female



6/31 Shacory Foust – Resist Public Officer

7/31 Rufus Allison – Resist Public Officer – Assault On A Female – Larceny – Failure To Appear In Court

8/31 Patrick Fox – Probation Violation

9/31 Michael Middleton – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances

10/31 Malinda Carr – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



11/31 Le’don Henley – Probation Violation

12/31 Lawrence Hopper – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

13/31 Laday Suber – Failure To Appear In Court

14/31 Lacy Defranco – Failure To Appear In Court

15/31 Justin Cornwell – Second Degree Trespassing



16/31 Joshua Walker – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances

17/31 Joshua Tatum – Driving While Impaired

18/31 John McCleave – Failure To Appear In Court

19/31 Jessie Welch – Failure To Appear In Court

20/31 Jerry Johnson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female



21/31 Jeniya Hoyle – Simple Assault

22/31 Jamie Fair – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny – Possession Of Cocaine – Resist Public Officer

23/31 Jacob Batson – Driving While Impaired

24/31 Gabriel Boyd – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Comply

25/31 Dustin Hodge – Larceny



26/31 Dennis Jones – Failure To Appear In Court

27/31 Christopher Roberts – Assault On A Female

28/31 Carson Little – Failure To Appear In Court

29/31 Caleb Rhyne – Driving While Impaired

30/31 Brandon Bumgardner – Failure To Appear In Court



31/31 Barry Jackson – Probation Violation































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, June 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.