Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 11th
-
1/26
Mecklenburrg County Mugshots
-
2/26
Tracy Twitty – Obstructing Justice
-
3/26
Shemar Walker – Asauly By Strangulation – Breaking:Enter – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property
-
4/26
Scottie Tillman – Probation Violation
-
5/26
Robert. Tyson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking : Entering – Safecracking
-
-
6/26
Richard Ussery – Comon Law Robbery – Fugitive : Extradition In Other State
-
7/26
Richard Truitt – Assault On a Female – Injury To Personal Property – Resisting Public Officer – Involuntary Manslaughter
-
8/26
Omarri Tobias – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
9/26
Martin Torres Gomez – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin
-
10/26
Luis Villafana-Castro – Attempted First Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
-
11/26
Juan Vargas – Resisting Public Officer – Communication Threats
-
12/26
Josh Varnadore – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Government Official
-
13/26
Joe Walker – Driving While Impaired
-
14/26
Jeffery Truesdale – Break:Enter A Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy
-
15/26
Javier Torres-Diaz – First Degree Murder
-
-
16/26
Dylan Voisine – Disorderly Conduct
-
17/26
Dominick Ware – First Degree Murder
-
18/26
Devon Toole – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery
-
19/26
Derick Tillman – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation
-
20/26
Cody Thurman – Driving While Imapaired
-
-
21/26
Christopher Walker – RobberyWith A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of Firearm
-
22/26
Boby Valentine – Possession Of By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder
-
23/26
Azariah Vasquez – Felony Larceny – Financial TransactionCard Fraud – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
24/26
Austin Trebilcock – Driving While Impaired
-
25/26
Asifa Tucker – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Larcney – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
26/26
Alfonza Turner – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Or Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Sunday, June 11th.