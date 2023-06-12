Gaston County Mugshots June 11th

1/38 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/38 Gregory Santillo – Habeas Corpus

3/38 Miyako Wise– Assault, Simple

4/38 Jada Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/38 Charity Williamson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Parahernalia – Marijuana, Possess



6/38 Ahmad Wallace – License, No Operators

7/38 Toy Talley – Break:Enter Terrorize – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Assault, Simple – Discharge Firearm In City – Resist Public Officer – Firearm, Possess, Felon

8/38 Steven Sanders – Assault, Female

9/38 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

10/38 Latoya Patterson – DWI – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System



11/38 Summer Pace – Probation Violation, Other County

12/38 Jeremiah Monroe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/38 Christopher Martinez – Probation Violation

14/38 Demetry Leake – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Child Abuse

15/38 Jessica Kuppel – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/38 Jimmy Jenkins – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

17/38 Kevin Hubbard – Trespass, 2nd Degree

18/38 Landon Hoyle – Larceny, Attempted – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy – Trespass, 1st Degree

19/38 Javus Hoover – Resist Public Officer

20/38 Linda Hicks – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/38 John Hicks – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/38 DaQuann Hammonds – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer

23/38 Jodie Hagan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/38 James Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/38 Harold Gibson – Larceny, Misdemeanor



26/38 Adan Franco – DWI – License, no operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control

27/38 Oliver Dixon – Assault, Female

28/38 Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation

29/38 Thomas Coley – DWI

30/38 Amanda Cavender – Assault, Simple



31/38 Kelly Carter – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Marijuana, Possess – Larceny, Misdemeanor

32/38 Robert Brogdon – DWI – Possess Open Cnt:Cons Alc PSG Area

33/38 Christopher Broadway – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

34/38 Crystal Bridges – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/38 Ryan Bond – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor



36/38 Kenya Batten – DWI, Aid And Abet – Child Abuse

37/38 James Barber– Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

38/38 Floyd Armstrong – Larceny, Larceny













































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 11th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.