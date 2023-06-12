Gaston County Mugshots June 11th
Gregory Santillo – Habeas Corpus
Miyako Wise– Assault, Simple
Jada Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Charity Williamson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Parahernalia – Marijuana, Possess
Ahmad Wallace – License, No Operators
Toy Talley – Break:Enter Terrorize – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Assault, Simple – Discharge Firearm In City – Resist Public Officer – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Steven Sanders – Assault, Female
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
Latoya Patterson – DWI – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System
Summer Pace – Probation Violation, Other County
Jeremiah Monroe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Martinez – Probation Violation
Demetry Leake – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Child Abuse
Jessica Kuppel – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jimmy Jenkins – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Kevin Hubbard – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Landon Hoyle – Larceny, Attempted – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy – Trespass, 1st Degree
Javus Hoover – Resist Public Officer
Linda Hicks – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
John Hicks – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
DaQuann Hammonds – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer
Jodie Hagan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Harold Gibson – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Adan Franco – DWI – License, no operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Oliver Dixon – Assault, Female
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
Amanda Cavender – Assault, Simple
Kelly Carter – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Marijuana, Possess – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Robert Brogdon – DWI – Possess Open Cnt:Cons Alc PSG Area
Christopher Broadway – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Crystal Bridges – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ryan Bond – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Kenya Batten – DWI, Aid And Abet – Child Abuse
James Barber– Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Floyd Armstrong – Larceny, Larceny
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 11th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.