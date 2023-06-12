Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 12th

1/23 mecklenburg-county-mugshots

2/23 Christopher Walker – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Larceny Of A Firearm

3/23 Christopher Wall – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

4/23 Curtis Washington – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

5/23 Deangelo Washington – Possess Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana



6/23 Deondre Walker – Assault On A Female

7/23 Dylan Voisine – Disorderly Conduct

8/23 Isiah Washington – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

9/23 Jacquese Warren – Second Degree Trespass – Burglary – Second Degree – Trespass – First Degree – PWIMSD Sch II CS

10/23 Jennifer Webb – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon On City P – Poss:Manufacture Fraudulent ID – Resisting Public Officer – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



11/23 Jermaine Walker – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony)

12/23 Joe Walker – DWI – Aggravated Level 1

13/23 Joseph Watson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery

14/23 Josh Varnadore – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Publilc Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Govt Official:Emply.

15/23 Juan Vargas – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats



16/23 Kanvanough Warren – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

17/23 Keric Watt – Murder – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon

18/23 Luther Weathers – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

19/23 Marcus Watkins – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

20/23 Michael Ward – Buglary – Second Degree – Larceny After Break:Enter



21/23 Robert Watson – AWDW Serious Injury – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

22/23 Stanly Wallace – Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats

23/23 Tracey Twitty – Obstructing Justice















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Monday, June 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.