Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 12th
1/23
2/23
Christopher Walker – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Larceny Of A Firearm
3/23
Christopher Wall – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
4/23
Curtis Washington – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
5/23
Deangelo Washington – Possess Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana
6/23
Deondre Walker – Assault On A Female
7/23
Dylan Voisine – Disorderly Conduct
8/23
Isiah Washington – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
9/23
Jacquese Warren – Second Degree Trespass – Burglary – Second Degree – Trespass – First Degree – PWIMSD Sch II CS
10/23
Jennifer Webb – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon On City P – Poss:Manufacture Fraudulent ID – Resisting Public Officer – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
11/23
Jermaine Walker – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony)
12/23
Joe Walker – DWI – Aggravated Level 1
13/23
Joseph Watson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery
14/23
Josh Varnadore – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Publilc Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Govt Official:Emply.
15/23
Juan Vargas – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats
16/23
Kanvanough Warren – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
17/23
Keric Watt – Murder – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon
18/23
Luther Weathers – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
19/23
Marcus Watkins – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
20/23
Michael Ward – Buglary – Second Degree – Larceny After Break:Enter
21/23
Robert Watson – AWDW Serious Injury – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
22/23
Stanly Wallace – Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats
23/23
Tracey Twitty – Obstructing Justice
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Monday, June 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.