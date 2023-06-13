Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Court

Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea:

Donald Trump entered a not guilty plea in federal court Tuesday afternoon after being indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents. Trump is accused of allegedly hoarding classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump Rode To Court With Son Eric

Former President Donald Trump rode to federal court Tuesday morning with his son Eric, who accompanied the motorcade from the former president’s Doral resort to the federal courthouse in Miami. CNN aired footage of Trump walking to a line of SUVs with his son by his side while someone yelled, “Let’s go Trump!”

The former president could be seen stopping and waving at supporters, as well as chatting with staff members. Eric Trump appeared to clap his father on the back just before he climbed in a vehicle. As he rode to court, Trump posted on his social media site that the case against him was a “witch hunt.”

Later, outside the courthouse Trump lawyer Alina Habba said, “Today is not about President Donald J. Trump, who is defiant.”

“It is not about the Republican Party, it is not about the 2024 election,” Habba added. “It is about the destruction of longstanding principles that have set this country apart.”

