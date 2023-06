Gaston County Mugshots June 12th

1/25 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/25 Angel Velazquez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/25 Antwan Cobb – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Contempt, Criminal

4/25 Ashley Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass, 2nd Degree– Larceny From A Merchant – Habitual Larceny – Trespass, 1st Degree

5/25 Britannia Allen – Child Abuse



6/25 Chatnee Carpenter – Trespass, 2nd Degree

7/25 Cody Caldwell – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/25 Darren Betts – Larceny, Misdemeanor

9/25 Dominique Avery – Possess, Prison:Jail – Resist Public Officer

10/25 Edwin Cota – Probation Violation



11/25 Esteban Solara – Habeas Corpus

12/25 Giselle Paredes–Azamar –Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21

13/25 Jessie Estes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/25 Kelsey Morgan – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor

15/25 Keyonta Thomasson – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female



16/25 Larry Penley – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/25 Lemanuel Carlton – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Assault By Strangulation

18/25 Mario Mccoy – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Heroin, Traffick – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Handgun, Possess By Minor – True Bill Of Indictment

19/25 Marlaina Cornelius – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/25 Nelson Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/25 Omar Flores – DWI

22/25 Omari Jolly – Failure To Appear, Felony

23/25 Samantha Ruiz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/25 Shannon Price – Probation Violation

25/25 Shontrell Hopper – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Break:Enter – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile



















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, June 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.