Gaston County Mugshots June 13th

1/33 Japera Adams – Failure To Appear In Court

2/33 Anna Bailey – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/33 Michael Black – Parole Warrant

4/33 Terri Braswell – Larceny – Failure To Appear In Court

5/33 Romello – Probation Violation



6/33 Harold Canup – Failure To Appear In Court

7/33 Michele Chriscoe – SImple Assault

8/33 Tammy Columbia – Probation VIolation

9/33 Jamal Cook – Probation Violation

10/33 Raymond Cote – Second Degree Trespassing



11/33 Brandon Furr – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Personal Property – Real Property injury

12/33 Thatcher Gee – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

13/33 Jessica Gray – Failure To Appear

14/33 robert Hearn – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances

15/33 Caneyen Helms – Extradition:Fugititive In Other State



16/33 Geter Jackson – Assault On Female

17/33 Aqauyla Johnson– Possession Of Shedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

18/33 Jahkaidi Johnson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

19/33 Theodore Kulhawik – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense

20/33 Tajzhan Moore – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Assault On A Female



21/33 Jacob Murray – Failure To Appear In Court

22/33 Jackie Nanney – Resisit Public Officer – Failure To Appeear In Court

23/33 Braxton Parris – Failure To Appear In Court

24/33 Paula Pellecchia – Assault On A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

25/33 Davbis Pope – Possession Stolen Property – Failure To Appear In court



26/33 James Revels – Reckless Driving

27/33 Edward Ruff – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Appear In Court

28/33 Jason Saltwater – Driving While Impaired

29/33 Abram Saunders – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

30/33 Ashley Sellers – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Cocaine



31/33 Zavion Simmons- Williams – Assault On A Female

32/33 Melissa Woody – Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing

33/33 Kevin Worsham – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny – Break:Enter



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, June 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.