Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 14th
-
1/21
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/21
Anthony Blackburn – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
3/21
Antonio Boone – Dis Weap Occ Prop Ser Bod Inj – AWDW Intent To Kill
-
4/21
Dalvin Black – Break And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
-
5/21
Dejuan Bivens – Probation Violation – Breaking And Or Entering – Common Law Robbery
-
-
6/21
Demarkius Young – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
-
7/21
First Deg Sexual Exploitation Of Minor – Second Deg Sexual Exploitation Of Minor – Stat Sex Off W:Child By Adult
-
8/21
Gumersindo Zagada – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
9/21
Josh Blackburn – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
-
10/21
Kaitlyn Bills – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – No Liability Insurance
-
-
11/21
Kaleb Boger – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
12/21
Malik Billings – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Resisting Public Officer – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon
-
13/21
Malik Yesher–El – C:S Sch I – Trafficking In Heroin – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud:For – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
14/21
Nyleeyah Blair – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
-
15/21
OC Billings – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
-
-
16/21
Phillip Yates – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Stolen Goods – Possession Of
-
17/21
Shiquil Wilson – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
18/21
Simba Biko – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
19/21
William Young – C:S – Sch II – Trafficking In Cocaine
-
20/21
Xavier Woody–Silas – Parole Violation
-
-
21/21
Yohannes Yossief – Injury To Personal Property – Second Degree Trespass – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal –Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday, June 14th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.