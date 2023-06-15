Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 15th

1/22 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/22 Marybeth Brown – Probation Violation

3/22 Sheridan Brown – Assault On A Female – Breaking Or Entering – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking Or Entering

4/22 Warren Brown – DV Protective Order Violation

5/22 Ryan Bumgardner – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Parole Violation



6/22 Thornton Burch – Habitual Larceny

7/22 Cobyian Byers – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/22 Luke Calaway – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

9/22 Ernest Caldwell – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/22 Rodney Cannon – AWDWIKISI – Attempted First Degree Murder – Dis Weap Occ Prop Ser Bod Inj – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper



11/22 Kelly Canupp – Breaking Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering

12/22 Jabari Casado–Green – Discharge Firearm Enclosure – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper – AWDW Intent To Kill

13/22 Jamel Brown – IV–D Non–Support Of Child – Probation Violation – Out Of County

14/22 Demmari Brown – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Breaking And Or Entering – Simple Assault

15/22 Dorian Brinson – False Imprisonment – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



16/22 Sonya Brawley – Felony Possession Sch III CS – Identity Theft – Misdemeanor Larceny – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With

17/22 Thomas Bramhill – Posses Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/22 Venita Braddy – Driving While Impaired

19/22 Deion Boyd – Felonious Restraint – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – PWISD Marijuana

20/22 Aniya Boyd – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/22 Delvario Boyce – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

22/22 Oyontai Bostic – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun













































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Thursday, June 15th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.