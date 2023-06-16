Gaston County Mugshots June 15th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Blake Webster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Miranda Vazquez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Austin Tolbert – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Anthony Thomas – Speed, Failure To Reduce –DWI – Indecent Exposure – DWLR Impaired Rev
Chasity Steele – Assault, Simple
Dante Smyre – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury
Derek Smith – Fictitious Info To Officer – Speed, Exceed Posted – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Faith Schesny – Probation Violation
Diamon Rollinson – Fraud, Insurance
Danielle Robinson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Elijah Rhyne – Sexual Battery – AWDW – Threat, Communicate – Assault, Female
Benny Norwood – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joshua Nicholson – Injury, Personal Property – Resist Public Officer
Lamont Hicks – Child Abuse
Hannah Hanline – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Victor Garcia – Failure To Comply – Assault, Government Official – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer
Roge Elisier – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Resist Public Officer
Christopher Dreher – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Andra Davis – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Go Armed To Terror Of Public
Jared Dauer – Probation Violation
Justin Cline – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Averion Carodine – Assault, Female
Christopher Black – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation
Sarbarac Bell – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child IV D
Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, June 15th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.