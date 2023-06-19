Gaston County Mugshots June 18th

1/25 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/25 Stephen Barnett – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

3/25 Brittany Brennan – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

4/25 Shadrach Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/25 Harvey Ethridge – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Non Support Child Iv D



6/25 Samuel Harrill – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer

7/25 Robert Heffner – AWDW

8/25 Ruben Ibarra – Assault, Female

9/25 Jeffery Johnson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/25 Randy Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/25 Alexis Lane – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

12/25 O’Dontay Mccullough – Receive Stolen Property

13/25 Raphael Mejia – Failure To Appear, Felony

14/25 Kevin Mitchell – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt

15/25 Charles Osborne – Possess Methamphetmine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/25 Brian Pike – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/25 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

18/25 Jason Potts – DWI – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light

19/25 Charles Robinson – Sch I, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Firearm, Possess, Felon

20/25 Penny Self – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/25 Michael Stillwell – Assault, Simple

22/25 Cleveland Stinson – Larceny, Misdemeanor

23/25 Peter Stone – Boating, DWI

24/25 Anthony Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/25 Zachary Wilson – Domestic Violence Protection Order



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, June 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.