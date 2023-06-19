Gaston County Mugshots June 18th
Stephen Barnett – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Brittany Brennan – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Shadrach Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Harvey Ethridge – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Non Support Child Iv D
Samuel Harrill – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer
Robert Heffner – AWDW
Ruben Ibarra – Assault, Female
Jeffery Johnson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Randy Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Alexis Lane – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
O’Dontay Mccullough – Receive Stolen Property
Raphael Mejia – Failure To Appear, Felony
Kevin Mitchell – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt
Charles Osborne – Possess Methamphetmine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Brian Pike – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
Jason Potts – DWI – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
Charles Robinson – Sch I, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Penny Self – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Stillwell – Assault, Simple
Cleveland Stinson – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Peter Stone – Boating, DWI
Anthony Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Zachary Wilson – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, June 18th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.