Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 19th

1/18 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/18 Aaron Chambers – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property

3/18 Aaron Cloud – Assault On A Female

4/18 Adriana Cruz – H:I Felony Probation Violation – Second Degree Trespass – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Of Firearm By Felon

5/18 Calvin Crawford – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper – Criminal Evidence – Alter:Steal:Destroy



6/18 Chase Cousar – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure

7/18 Darren Curry – Assault On A Female

8/18 Deryck Cureton – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

9/18 Dwayne Credle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass – Common Law Robbery

10/18 Joseph Crawford – Murder – First Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted First Degree Murder



11/18 Keon Crouch – Breaking Or Entering

12/18 Kyedaija Credle – PWISD Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

13/18 Leila Cervantes – Simple Assault

14/18 Ryan Chisholm – Discharge Firearm On Educ Prop

15/18 Tariq Crouch – Public Order – Free Text – Resisting Public Officer – False Police Report – DWLR Impaired Rev



16/18 Travis Cuthbertson – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Habitual Larceny – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo – Resisting Public Officer

17/18 Westin Clark – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

18/18 William Clifton – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felonious Restraint





































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Monday, June 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.