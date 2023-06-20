Gaston County Mugshots June 19th
Melissa Woody – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Willie Williams – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer
Roland Whitworth – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jimmy West – Assault, Female
Christopher Waldroup – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Johnny Smith – Probation Violation
Karen Rhoden – Probation Violation
Tymek Relford – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Donavon Ramey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Anthony Poston – Probation Violation, Other County
Travis McCorkle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jacob Mathis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Mason – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lilian Lopez – Assault, Simple – AWDW – Resist Public Officer
Kevin Keever – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Larry Jeter – Habeas Corpus
William Hamilton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joseph Hamilton – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Tammy Hale – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Hagans – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Title, Drive:Allow Vehicle
Melissa Gulley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Farmer – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Darnell Ervin – Injury, Personal Property
Dalton Eason – Probation Violation – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Attempted – Larceny, Attempted – Larceny, Change Price Tag
Melinda Deon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Andre Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation
David Church – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Sherry Bryson – Failure To Appear, Felony
Angela Bryan – Probation Violation, Other County – Defraud Drug:Alc Test 1st
Rodrick Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christian Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Joseph Brewer – Stalking
Lathen Adams – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, June 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.