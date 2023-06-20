Gaston County Mugshots June 19th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Melissa Woody – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

3/36 Willie Williams – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer

4/36 Roland Whitworth – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/36 Jimmy West – Assault, Female



6/36 Christopher Waldroup – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/36 Johnny Smith – Probation Violation

8/36 Karen Rhoden – Probation Violation

9/36 Tymek Relford – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/36 Donavon Ramey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/36 Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/36 Anthony Poston – Probation Violation, Other County

13/36 Travis McCorkle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/36 Jacob Mathis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/36 Michael Mason – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/36 Lilian Lopez – Assault, Simple – AWDW – Resist Public Officer

17/36 Kevin Keever – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/36 Larry Jeter – Habeas Corpus

19/36 William Hamilton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/36 Joseph Hamilton – Trespass, 2nd Degree



21/36 Tammy Hale – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/36 Michael Hagans – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Title, Drive:Allow Vehicle

23/36 Melissa Gulley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/36 Christopher Farmer – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/36 Darnell Ervin – Injury, Personal Property



26/36 Dalton Eason – Probation Violation – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Attempted – Larceny, Attempted – Larceny, Change Price Tag

27/36 Melinda Deon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/36 Andre Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

29/36 Clayton Crowe – Probation Violation

30/36 David Church – Domestic Violence Protection Order



31/36 Sherry Bryson – Failure To Appear, Felony

32/36 Angela Bryan – Probation Violation, Other County – Defraud Drug:Alc Test 1st

33/36 Rodrick Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/36 Christian Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order

35/36 Joseph Brewer – Stalking



36/36 Lathen Adams – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, June 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.