Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 20th

1/24 Mecklenburg-Mugshots

2/24 Jerry Diaz – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

3/24 Nevaeh Deas – Murder – First Degree – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Prostitution

4/24 Jamal Dean – Possess Weapon By Prisoner – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Murder – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous

5/24 Whitney Davis – Nonsupport Child – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter



6/24 Trey Davis – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

7/24 Timothy Davis – Assault By Strangulation – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Assault On A Female

8/24 James Davis – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn

9/24 Emerth Davis – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDW Serious Injury

10/24 Corraundeas Davis – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Real Property



11/24 Cario Davis – Parole Violation – Flee:Elude Arrest – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

12/24 Marcus Edwards – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

13/24 Ronald Edwards – AWDW Serious Injury – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI – DV Protective Order Violation

14/24 Charlie Easter – Parole Violation – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Breaking And Or Entering – Habitual Larceny

15/24 Roderick Duckworth – Sex Offender:Child Premises



16/24 Terry Drake – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/24 Angelo Dozier – False Imprisonment – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault On A Female

18/24 Lashawn Downey – Attempt First Degree Burglary

19/24 Sadavian Donald – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

20/24 Nicolas Dominguez – C:S Conspire Traffic Methamphetamine – Traffick In Methamphetamine



21/24 Matthew Dominguez – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Conspire Traffic Opium:Heroin – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/24 Carlise Dixon – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Felonious Restraint – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

23/24 William Dillon – Probation Violation – Out Of County

24/24 Marcus Darks – Lar Remove: Dest: Deact Compo – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Felony Larceny – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop

















































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Tuesday, June 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.