Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 21st

1/20 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/20 Amari Gamble – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

3/20 Bradley Faulkner – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Probation Violation – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo

4/20 Curtis Elliot – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/20 Darren Garner – Felony Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Trespass – First Degree – Parole Violation



6/20 Devonte Freeman – First Deg Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – Statutory Rape Of Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Probation Violation

7/20 Dominique Gantt – Attempt First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Firearm In City

8/20 Donte Ford – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

9/20 Eric Gause – Parole Violation – Attempted Larceny

10/20 Francisco Fuentes – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin



11/20 Gilbert Francois – AWDWIKISI

12/20 Haywood Faulkner – Simple Assault – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Communicating Threats

13/20 Jamell Fields – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Traffick In Methamphetamine

14/20 Jorge Flores – Murder First Degree – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDW Serious Injury – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper

15/20 Josua Evans – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – IV–D Non–Support Of Child



16/20 Kelvin Fitzgerald – Misdemeanor Larceny – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo

17/20 Kimberly Frizzell – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With

18/20 Makayla Evans–Goodman – Murder – First Degree

19/20 Saad Gainey – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Female

20/20 Tyreke Farmer – Resisting Public Officer – No Operators License – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle









































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday, June 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.