Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 21st
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Amari Gamble – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Bradley Faulkner – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Probation Violation – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo
Curtis Elliot – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Darren Garner – Felony Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Trespass – First Degree – Parole Violation
Devonte Freeman – First Deg Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – Statutory Rape Of Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Probation Violation
Dominique Gantt – Attempt First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Firearm In City
Donte Ford – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Eric Gause – Parole Violation – Attempted Larceny
Francisco Fuentes – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin
Gilbert Francois – AWDWIKISI
Haywood Faulkner – Simple Assault – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Communicating Threats
Jamell Fields – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Traffick In Methamphetamine
Jorge Flores – Murder First Degree – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDW Serious Injury – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper
Josua Evans – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – IV–D Non–Support Of Child
Kelvin Fitzgerald – Misdemeanor Larceny – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo
Kimberly Frizzell – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With
Makayla Evans–Goodman – Murder – First Degree
Saad Gainey – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Female
Tyreke Farmer – Resisting Public Officer – No Operators License – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday, June 21st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.