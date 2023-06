An asteroid roughly the size of a skyscraper will pass by Earth this weekend. This massive space rock was discovered in June of 2002. When it passes by Earth, it will still be roughly four million miles away.

NASA Ambassador, Tony Rice tells our Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright, “A close pass occurs about twice a day and we don’t even realize it.” He went on to add, “This asteroid poses no threat and is not worth worrying about.”