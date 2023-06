Gaston County Mugshots June 21st

1/28 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/28 Andre Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/28 Austin Craig – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/28 Barry Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/28 Blake Jenkins – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury



6/28 Bobby Davis – Larceny, Change Price Tag – Trespass, 1st Degree

7/28 Candise Line – DWI – Open Container After Consuiming Alcohol

8/28 Cheyanne Phifer – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer

9/28 Christopher Small – Larceny, Attempted

10/28 Codie Wishon – Assault, Simple



11/28 Crystal Pate – Failure To Appear, Felony

12/28 Curtis Wilson – Habeas Corpus – Possess, Prison:Jail

13/28 Derrick Bowens – DWI

14/28 Dustin Walker – Failure To Appear, Felony

15/28 Elisa Faggionato – Assault, Simple



16/28 Jacob Spivey – Sch II, Possess – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/28 Jessica Brooks – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/28 Joshua Watts – Probation Violation

19/28 Justin Lonon – Sch VI, Possess – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

20/28 Laura Payne – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/28 Luis Ramirez – AWDW– Kidnapping, False Imprisonment

22/28 Nicholas Tallent – Murder, Second Degree

23/28 Robert Sronce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/28 Sam Tate – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

25/28 Todd Worley – Possess Methamphetamine – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/28 Tyrell Mack – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/28 Wendy Shelby – Resist:Obstruct Public Officer – Speed, Slow, Impede Traffic – Disorderly Conduct – Assault, Government Official

28/28 Zachary Sutton – Sch II, Possess – Marijuana, Possess

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.