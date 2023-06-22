Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 22nd

1/20 Asmir Halilic – Possesison Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concelaled Weapon – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

2/20 Adrian Hackett – Felony Conspiracy – Resisiting Public Officer

3/20 Brent Guy – Injury To Personal Property – Inury To Real Propoerty

4/20 Arnold Gaurdado – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon – Conspircay Robbery Dangeous Weapon – Assault Seriously Bodily Injury

5/20 Jeffery Griffin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On a Female – Communicating Threats



6/20 Jylik Grier – Discharged Weapin Occupation Property

7/20 James Grier – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

8/20 Alexander Greis – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Second Degree Trespass – Simple Possession Of Schedule Iv Controlled Substaces

9/20 Joshua Green – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon

10/20 Kasey Graziano – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



11/20 Robert Gordon – Identitiy Theft – Resisiting Public Officer – Ficticious Information To Officer – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

12/20 Abraham Gonzalez – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault – Assault On a Child Under 12 – Interference Emergency Communication – Fugitive/Extradition

13/20 Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass – Resisiting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal

14/20 Neimah Glenn – Possession Of Stole Motor Vehicle

15/20 William Givens – Shoplifting Concelament Of Goods – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass – Open Container Of Alcohol



16/20 Andy Giron – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking:Enter – Resisiting Public Officer – Injury To Person Property

17/20 Jarell Gilmore – Second Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangeoud Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

18/20 Christopher Smith – Parole Violation

19/20 Sean Miller – Habitual Misdmeanor Assault – Felony Larcney – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

20/20 Terrance Mcgathy – Parole Violation









































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday June 22.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.