Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 22nd
Asmir Halilic – Possesison Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concelaled Weapon – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Adrian Hackett – Felony Conspiracy – Resisiting Public Officer
Brent Guy – Injury To Personal Property – Inury To Real Propoerty
Arnold Gaurdado – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon – Conspircay Robbery Dangeous Weapon – Assault Seriously Bodily Injury
Jeffery Griffin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On a Female – Communicating Threats
Jylik Grier – Discharged Weapin Occupation Property
James Grier – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Alexander Greis – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Second Degree Trespass – Simple Possession Of Schedule Iv Controlled Substaces
Joshua Green – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
Kasey Graziano – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Robert Gordon – Identitiy Theft – Resisiting Public Officer – Ficticious Information To Officer – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
Abraham Gonzalez – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault – Assault On a Child Under 12 – Interference Emergency Communication – Fugitive/Extradition
Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass – Resisiting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
Neimah Glenn – Possession Of Stole Motor Vehicle
William Givens – Shoplifting Concelament Of Goods – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass – Open Container Of Alcohol
Andy Giron – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking:Enter – Resisiting Public Officer – Injury To Person Property
Jarell Gilmore – Second Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangeoud Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
Christopher Smith – Parole Violation
Sean Miller – Habitual Misdmeanor Assault – Felony Larcney – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Terrance Mcgathy – Parole Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday June 22.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.