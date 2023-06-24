Gaston County Mugshots June 24th
Gaston County Mugshots
John Wright – Probation Violation
Leslie Woodard – Simple Assault
Johnathan White – Failure To Appear In Court
Christopher White – Parole Warrant
Christy Warlick – Failure To Appear In Court
Christopher Sigmon – Failure To Appear In Court
Emylee Setzer – Simple Assault
Marquez Robbs – Non Support Child
Jennifer Rhinehart – Failure To Appear In Court – Second Degree Trespassing
Timothy Porter – Communicating Threats
Dandy Perrz– Driving While Impaired – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Speeding
Donavon Murphy – Assault On A Female
Mary Miskell – Break/Enter – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
Erin McQueen – Failure To Appear In Court
Kimberly Mccumbee – Probation Violation
Jackie Lowe – Probation Violation
Lisa Land – Failure To Appear In Court
ALber LaMacchia – Driving While Impaired – License Expired
Shannon King – Probation Violation
Deontae Holland – Registration Plate Expired – Possession Of Marijuana
Le’don Henley – Probation Violation
Elmer Grene-Mendez – Resisit Public Officer – Immigration
Melanie Greene – Break/Enter – Simple Assault
Justin Duncan – Non Support Child
Tarry Eugene – Failure To Appear In Court
Firest Dennis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Tonya Delgado – Probation Violation
Dennis Cochran – Larceny
April Clack – Simple Assault
Alim Chesnutt – Failure To Appear In Court
Craig Casselman – Probation Violation
Richard Cannon – Parole Warrant
David Branch – Non Support Of Child
Terry Bell – Larceny – First Degree Trespassing – Shoplifting
Shawn Bell – Driving While Impaired
Timothy Bay – Assault On A Female
Tyrone Barnes – Larceny
Carlos Barbosa-Garcia – Resisting Public Officer – Immigration
Travis Addinton – Assault On A Female
Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Friday, June 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.