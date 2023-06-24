Gaston County Mugshots June 24th

1/40 Gaston County Mugshots

2/40 John Wright – Probation Violation

3/40 Leslie Woodard – Simple Assault

4/40 Johnathan White – Failure To Appear In Court

5/40 Christopher White – Parole Warrant



6/40 Christy Warlick – Failure To Appear In Court

7/40 Christopher Sigmon – Failure To Appear In Court

8/40 Emylee Setzer – Simple Assault

9/40 Marquez Robbs – Non Support Child

10/40 Jennifer Rhinehart – Failure To Appear In Court – Second Degree Trespassing



11/40 Timothy Porter – Communicating Threats

12/40 Dandy Perrz– Driving While Impaired – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Speeding

13/40 Donavon Murphy – Assault On A Female

14/40 Mary Miskell – Break/Enter – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

15/40 Erin McQueen – Failure To Appear In Court



16/40 Kimberly Mccumbee – Probation Violation

17/40 Jackie Lowe – Probation Violation

18/40 Lisa Land – Failure To Appear In Court

19/40 ALber LaMacchia – Driving While Impaired – License Expired

20/40 Shannon King – Probation Violation



21/40 Deontae Holland – Registration Plate Expired – Possession Of Marijuana

22/40 Le’don Henley – Probation Violation

23/40 Elmer Grene-Mendez – Resisit Public Officer – Immigration

24/40 Melanie Greene – Break/Enter – Simple Assault

25/40 Justin Duncan – Non Support Child



26/40 Tarry Eugene – Failure To Appear In Court

27/40 Firest Dennis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

28/40 Tonya Delgado – Probation Violation

29/40 Dennis Cochran – Larceny

30/40 April Clack – Simple Assault



31/40 Alim Chesnutt – Failure To Appear In Court

32/40 Craig Casselman – Probation Violation

33/40 Richard Cannon – Parole Warrant

34/40 David Branch – Non Support Of Child

35/40 Terry Bell – Larceny – First Degree Trespassing – Shoplifting



36/40 Shawn Bell – Driving While Impaired

37/40 Timothy Bay – Assault On A Female

38/40 Tyrone Barnes – Larceny

39/40 Carlos Barbosa-Garcia – Resisting Public Officer – Immigration

40/40 Travis Addinton – Assault On A Female

















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Friday, June 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.