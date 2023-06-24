Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 24th
Damel Barcliff – Probation Violation – Nonsupport Of Child
Joshua Peterson – Parole Violation
Matthew Rowell – Probation Violation
Carl Vining – Driving While Impaired
Chasity Washington – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Malicious Use OF Explosive – Damaging Property
Francis Mahatha – Mal Conduct By Prisoner – Second Degree Trespassing
Tdarrien Mackin – Trafficking Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
Ryan Luppold – Probation Violation – Assault On Government Employee
Helton Loza-Ubeda – Assualt On A Female
Caroline Lawrence – Probation Violation
Rodney Lundy – No Insurance – Failure To Wear Seatbelt – Possession Of Drug Parphernalia
Tina Louton – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Identity Theft
Yoni Lopez – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In The City – Resisting Public Officer
Melchor Lopez – Second Degree Force Sex Offense – Breaking And Or Entering – First Degree Kidnapping – Sexual Battery
Dontarius Long – Cruelty To Animals – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property
Antonio Long – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
Maurice Little – Common Law Robbery
Jashawn Little – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Kesha Lisenby – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fugitive/ Extradition In Other State
John Linsday – Attempted First Degree Forcible Rape– Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assaut On A female
Joseph Limon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firarm By Felon
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from June 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.