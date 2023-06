Gaston County Mugshots June 24th

1/29 WCCB Website feature image 2022 3-2 900×600 BLUE

2/29 Herbert Bartz– Resist Public Officer

3/29 George Blackmon – Failure To Appear In Court

4/29 Itacha Bruce – Failure To Appear In Court

5/29 Carolina Conner – Embezzzlement



6/29 Jamie Corenett – Failure To Appear In Court

7/29 Tracey Edwards – Driving While Impaired

8/29 Patrick Fox – Probation Violation

9/29 James Goodale – Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/29 Kareem Gray – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury



11/29 Desmar Hale – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/29 Jason Hancock – Failure To Appear In Court – Resist Public Officer – Non Suport Of Child

13/29 Mikey Herring – Failure To Appear In Court

14/29 Desmon Hodges – Failure To Appear In Court – Communicating Threats

15/29 Rache; Hopper – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – License Plate Cover Violation



16/29 Charles Huskins – Driving While Impaired

17/29 Samuel Justus – Failure To Appear In Court

18/29 Cody Lawson – Possesion Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

19/29 Richard Martin – Possession Of Stolen Property

20/29 Dameon McCorkle – Assault On A Female – Failure To Appear In Court



21/29 Brittany McDowell – Failure To Appear In Court

22/29 Randy McKinney – Failure To Appear In Court

23/29 Joe Newman – True Bill Of Indictment

24/29 Fletcher Payne – Possession Of Cocaine

25/29 Felicia Pressley – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked



26/29 Jimmy Swanson – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Meth

27/29 Faith Yelton – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Revoked Tag

28/29 Tabatha Allen – Simple Assault

29/29 Addison Banks – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, June 24th.

•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.