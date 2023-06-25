Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 25th

1/26 Milton Martin – Probation Violation

2/26 Shannon Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

3/26 Brian Martinez – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

4/26 Carlos Martinez – First Degree Burglary – Felony Larceny – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

5/26 Josue Martinez – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats



6/26 Eric Mason – Breaking Or Entering

7/26 Tacorya Mason – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery

8/26 Kenneth Matute-Matute – Statutory Rape Of A Child < 15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

9/26 Lee Maynor – Felony Larceny

10/26 Randolph Mccain – Breaking:Entering



11/26 Michael Mccrum – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Misdemeanor Stalking

12/26 Robert Mccullough – Domestic Violence Order Violation

13/26 Christian McGrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Commo Law Robbery – Felony Larceny

14/26 Deymeen McMillian – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Assault With a Deadly Weapaon – Second Degree Murder

15/26 Darren Means – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



16/26 Juan Mendoza – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder

17/26 Gregory Mcmorris – Larceny After Break:Enter – First Degree Burglary Felony Lareny

18/26 William Mcvay – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break.Enter – Possession Drug Parahphernalia

19/26 Michael Montgomery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Felony Possession Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

20/26 Jorge Montoya – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



21/26 William Moua – Larceny Motor Vehivle Parts – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Motor Vehivle Parts

22/26 Jeremy Nash – Second Kidnapping Degree

23/26 Torie Nesbit – Break:Enter – Attempted Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Deadly Weapon

24/26 Oscar Mejia-Serrano – Conspircay-Armed Robbery Business : Person

25/26 Alexander Mack – First Degree Murder – Dischsrge Weapon Occupied Property



Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Sunday, June 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.