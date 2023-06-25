Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 25th
1/26
Milton Martin – Probation Violation
2/26
Shannon Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
3/26
Brian Martinez – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
4/26
Carlos Martinez – First Degree Burglary – Felony Larceny – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
5/26
Josue Martinez – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats
6/26
Eric Mason – Breaking Or Entering
7/26
Tacorya Mason – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery
8/26
Kenneth Matute-Matute – Statutory Rape Of A Child < 15 – Indecent Liberties With Child – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
9/26
Lee Maynor – Felony Larceny
10/26
Randolph Mccain – Breaking:Entering
11/26
Michael Mccrum – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Misdemeanor Stalking
12/26
Robert Mccullough – Domestic Violence Order Violation
13/26
Christian McGrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Commo Law Robbery – Felony Larceny
14/26
Deymeen McMillian – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Assault With a Deadly Weapaon – Second Degree Murder
15/26
Darren Means – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
16/26
Juan Mendoza – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder
17/26
Gregory Mcmorris – Larceny After Break:Enter – First Degree Burglary Felony Lareny
18/26
William Mcvay – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break.Enter – Possession Drug Parahphernalia
19/26
Michael Montgomery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Felony Possession Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
20/26
Jorge Montoya – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
21/26
William Moua – Larceny Motor Vehivle Parts – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Motor Vehivle Parts
22/26
Jeremy Nash – Second Kidnapping Degree
23/26
Torie Nesbit – Break:Enter – Attempted Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Deadly Weapon
24/26
Oscar Mejia-Serrano – Conspircay-Armed Robbery Business : Person
25/26
Alexander Mack – First Degree Murder – Dischsrge Weapon Occupied Property
26/26
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Sunday, June 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.