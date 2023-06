CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department is on the scene of a 3 alarm fire in south Charlotte. Crews are battling a fire at Charlotte Preparatory Academy in the 200 block of Boyce Road. The CFD tweeted that they were on the scene at 10:23p. As of 11:10p, the scene remains very active.

There’s no word yet on what sparked this fire, or what damage it’s caused. Tune into WCCB News Rising started at 5AM for the latest on this fire.