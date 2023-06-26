Gaston County Mugshots June 25th

1/27 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/27 Candice Wall – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

3/27 Sharon Stinson – Larceny, Aid And Abet

4/27 Eric Rogers – DWI

5/27 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation



6/27 Gabriel Orlando – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Assault, Female

7/27 Ronnie Motley – Trespass, Domestic Criminal

8/27 Johnny Kale – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Possess Burglary Tools

9/27 Tyquese Jones – DWI

10/27 Whitney Johnson–Sanders – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Maintain Lane Control



11/27 Susan Hope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/27 Donald Hart – Habeas Corpus

13/27 Megan Guthrie – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/27 Travis Grant – Assault, Female

15/27 James Garvin – Threat, Communicate



16/27 Mark Galloway – Larceny, Misdemeanor

17/27 Domenichi Fair – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/27 Frank Estes – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

19/27 Kesha Ellis – Larceny, Misdemeanor

20/27 Rh’Kem Eaves – Larceny – Other–Free Text – Assault And Battery – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/27 Bradley Earle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/27 Austin Dellinger – Sch II, Possess

23/27 Reginald Davis – Urinate In Public – Intoxicated And Disruptive

24/27 Pamela Cavender – Larceny

25/27 Vincent Carter – Injury, Real Property



26/27 Ryan Bond – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods – Trespass, 2nd Degree

27/27 Shelby Bingham – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, June 25th.

•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.