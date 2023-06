Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 26th

1/19 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/19 Abraham Oviedo – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy

3/19 Bernard Noel – Assault By Strangulation

4/19 Darius Nicholson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – AWDW Intent To Kill – Possess Of Firearm By Felon

5/19 Denzel Parks–Yeboah – Breaking And Or Entering – Safecracking – Larceny After Break:Enter – Possession Of Burglary Tools



6/19 Isaiah Oakes – Assault On A Female

7/19 Jamie Oxendine – Second Degree Trespass

8/19 Joseph Parker – Sexual Battery – Assault On A Female

9/19 Kelly Ortiz – C:S–Sch II – Trafficking In Cocaine

10/19 LaHamilton Parker – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Driving While Impaired



11/19 Malcolm Newton – Burglary – First Degree – Larceny After Break:Enter

12/19 Michael Oliver – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

13/19 Nathaniel Nicholes – Breaking And Or Entering – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

14/19 Omar Parker – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larc Merchant Emergency Door

15/19 Peyton Nixon – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/19 Ronnie Owens – Felony Larceny – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Breaking And Or Entering

17/19 Tajhier Ordde – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Injury To Personal Property

18/19 Terry Parrish – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

19/19 Tevin Newsome – AWDW Intent To Kill







































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Monday, June 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.