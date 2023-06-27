Gaston County Mugshots June 26th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Lexis Wright – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Impaired Rev – Hit & Run, Leave Scene – License, Expired Operators – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
Joshua Winstead – Trespass, Domestic Criminal
Ron Williams – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Rashad Wilkes – Probation Violation
David Webb – Assault, Female
Paul Trump – Obtain Property False Pretense – Heroin, Traffick – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Connie Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation
Kristle Sullivan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Chad Smith – Burglary, 1st Degree – AWDWIK – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Christy Scruggs – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Clinton Russell – Probation Violation
Trevino Rodriguez – DWI – Child Abuse – Seat Belt, Passenger, <16 – Immigration
Samuel Rodriguez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
Gabriel Richmond – Habeas Corpus
Spring Palmer – Sch II, Sell:Deliver, Conspire
Jessica Miller – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Jonathan Mauney – Obtain Property False Pretense
Toby Leuthphova – Assault, Simple
Amanda Lanier – Probation Violation
Terrell Knox – Assault, Female
Jazlyn Hopper – Sch II, Sell:Deliver, Conspire
Eben Hellekson – Assault, Female
Aaron Harvell – Habeas Corpus
Aaron Harris – Parole Warrant
Christian Harmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Hanline – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joseph Hamilton – AWDWIKISI – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Mario Gonzales–Hernandez – False Pretense, Conspire – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Heroin, Traffick – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Shannon Galloway – Habeas Corpus
Emily Couillard – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Syvester Connor – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Brandon Clark – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment
Chuck Bell – Larceny
Danny Beck – Assault By Strangulation – Threat, Communicate
Christopher Atkins – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer
Bobby Abee – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, June 26th.
•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.