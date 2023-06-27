Gaston County Mugshots June 26th

1/37 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/37 Lexis Wright – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Impaired Rev – Hit & Run, Leave Scene – License, Expired Operators – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

3/37 Joshua Winstead – Trespass, Domestic Criminal

4/37 Ron Williams – Larceny, Misdemeanor

5/37 Rashad Wilkes – Probation Violation



6/37 David Webb – Assault, Female

7/37 Paul Trump – Obtain Property False Pretense – Heroin, Traffick – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/37 Connie Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation

9/37 Kristle Sullivan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/37 Chad Smith – Burglary, 1st Degree – AWDWIK – Firearm, Possess, Felon



11/37 Christy Scruggs – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation

12/37 Clinton Russell – Probation Violation

13/37 Trevino Rodriguez – DWI – Child Abuse – Seat Belt, Passenger, <16 – Immigration

14/37 Samuel Rodriguez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst

15/37 Gabriel Richmond – Habeas Corpus



16/37 Spring Palmer – Sch II, Sell:Deliver, Conspire

17/37 Jessica Miller – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree

18/37 Jonathan Mauney – Obtain Property False Pretense

19/37 Toby Leuthphova – Assault, Simple

20/37 Amanda Lanier – Probation Violation



21/37 Terrell Knox – Assault, Female

22/37 Jazlyn Hopper – Sch II, Sell:Deliver, Conspire

23/37 Eben Hellekson – Assault, Female

24/37 Aaron Harvell – Habeas Corpus

25/37 Aaron Harris – Parole Warrant



26/37 Christian Harmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/37 Michael Hanline – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/37 Joseph Hamilton – AWDWIKISI – Trespass, 2nd Degree

29/37 Mario Gonzales–Hernandez – False Pretense, Conspire – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Heroin, Traffick – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

30/37 Shannon Galloway – Habeas Corpus



31/37 Emily Couillard – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

32/37 Syvester Connor – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

33/37 Brandon Clark – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment

34/37 Chuck Bell – Larceny

35/37 Danny Beck – Assault By Strangulation – Threat, Communicate



36/37 Christopher Atkins – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer

37/37 Bobby Abee – Probation Violation











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, June 26th.

•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.