Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 27th
-
1/19
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/19
Antonie Price – Assault On A Female – Parole Violation
-
3/19
Damon Patterson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
4/19
Duval Pompey – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault Inflict Serious Inj
-
5/19
Gage Queen – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
-
6/19
Jan Penland – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering
-
7/19
Jeffrey Pearson – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
8/19
Jerome Planter – Murder – First Degree – AWDW Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
9/19
Joseph Phillips – Ethnic Intimidation – Communicating Threats – Habitual Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
10/19
Joshua Perry – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – PWIMSD MDA:MDMA – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
11/19
Julio Perez – Manslaughter – Voluntary – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired REv
-
12/19
Juwan Patterson – Driving While Impaired
-
13/19
Kevin Patterson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
14/19
Lottiereo Partlow – Parole Violation
-
15/19
Olandis Peay – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
16/19
Patrick Pidgeon – Breaking And Or Entering
-
17/19
Richard Perry – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Habitual Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
-
18/19
Roderick Price – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – PWISD Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
-
19/19
Tatyana Patton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Injury To Personal Property
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Tuesday, June 27th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.