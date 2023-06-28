Gaston County Mugshots June 27th
-
1/43
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/43
William Wright – Probation Violation
-
3/43
Kianie Waters – Failure To Appeare, Misdemeanor
-
4/43
Rahsheem Walker – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – License, No Operators – Marijuana, Possess – Resist Public Officer
-
5/43
John Tutterow – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
6/43
Rickey Spencer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
7/43
Steven Somerset – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/43
Tre Russell – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Resist Public Officer – Governor’s Warrant
-
9/43
Alonzo Phillips – Assault, Female
-
10/43
Lisa Parlier – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 1st Degree
-
-
11/43
Austin Palmer – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
12/43
Shamont Morton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
-
13/43
Colt Mathis – Larceny – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Injury, Real Property – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Speed, Exceed Posted
-
14/43
Marquis Mackins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Resist Public Officer – Stalking
-
15/43
Justin Lonon – Probation Violation
-
-
16/43
Brian Lay – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/43
Leason Kington – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree – Sex Exploit Minor, 3rd Degree
-
18/43
Jesse Johnson – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Break:Enter
-
19/43
Donald Jenkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
20/43
David Jans – Assault, Female
-
-
21/43
Arshauna Huntley – Injury, Personal Property
-
22/43
Tommy Hicks – Resist Public Officer
-
23/43
Linda Hicks – Resist Public Officer
-
24/43
John Hicks – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
-
25/43
Arkevious Hemphill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Injury, Personal Property
-
-
26/43
Kaele Helms – Possess Methamphetamine
-
27/43
Kristin Greene – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess, Simple – Other–Free Text
-
28/43
Allexus Goss – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
-
29/43
Brian Goode – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
30/43
Steven Francois – Non Support, Illegitimate Child, IV D
-
-
31/43
Cody Elmore – Habeas Corpus
-
32/43
James Eller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
33/43
Tiffany Douglas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
34/43
Dylan Doeppe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
35/43
Robert Dixon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
36/43
Ousmane Diallo – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Safe – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
-
37/43
Kristopher Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
38/43
Howard Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
39/43
Samanthia Canessa – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
40/43
Halie Cagle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
-
41/43
Jonathan Burton – Conspiracy – Obtain Property False Pretense – Exploit Disabled:Elderly
-
42/43
Christy Bradley – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
43/43
Jody Aldridge – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Shoplifting:Concealed Goods
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, June 26th.
•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.