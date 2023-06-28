Gaston County Mugshots June 27th

1/43 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/43 William Wright – Probation Violation

3/43 Kianie Waters – Failure To Appeare, Misdemeanor

4/43 Rahsheem Walker – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – License, No Operators – Marijuana, Possess – Resist Public Officer

5/43 John Tutterow – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/43 Rickey Spencer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/43 Steven Somerset – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/43 Tre Russell – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Resist Public Officer – Governor’s Warrant

9/43 Alonzo Phillips – Assault, Female

10/43 Lisa Parlier – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 1st Degree



11/43 Austin Palmer – Larceny, Misdemeanor

12/43 Shamont Morton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation

13/43 Colt Mathis – Larceny – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Injury, Real Property – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Speed, Exceed Posted

14/43 Marquis Mackins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Resist Public Officer – Stalking

15/43 Justin Lonon – Probation Violation



16/43 Brian Lay – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/43 Leason Kington – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree – Sex Exploit Minor, 3rd Degree

18/43 Jesse Johnson – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Break:Enter

19/43 Donald Jenkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/43 David Jans – Assault, Female



21/43 Arshauna Huntley – Injury, Personal Property

22/43 Tommy Hicks – Resist Public Officer

23/43 Linda Hicks – Resist Public Officer

24/43 John Hicks – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

25/43 Arkevious Hemphill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Injury, Personal Property



26/43 Kaele Helms – Possess Methamphetamine

27/43 Kristin Greene – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess, Simple – Other–Free Text

28/43 Allexus Goss – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren

29/43 Brian Goode – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

30/43 Steven Francois – Non Support, Illegitimate Child, IV D



31/43 Cody Elmore – Habeas Corpus

32/43 James Eller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/43 Tiffany Douglas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/43 Dylan Doeppe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/43 Robert Dixon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



36/43 Ousmane Diallo – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Safe – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol

37/43 Kristopher Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

38/43 Howard Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

39/43 Samanthia Canessa – Larceny, Misdemeanor

40/43 Halie Cagle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



41/43 Jonathan Burton – Conspiracy – Obtain Property False Pretense – Exploit Disabled:Elderly

42/43 Christy Bradley – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail Maintain Lane Control

43/43 Jody Aldridge – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Shoplifting:Concealed Goods























































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, June 26th.

•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.