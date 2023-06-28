Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 28th

1/21 Lemar Mckenzie – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Marijuana – IV- D Non-Support Of Child

2/21 Jamaal Mitchell – Parole Violation

3/21 Jermaine Walls – Probation Violation

4/21 Carl Peake – Govenor’s Warrant – Misdemeanor Larceny – Driving While Iicense Revoked – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

5/21 Jeffery Pearson – Probation Violation Out Of County



6/21 Olandis Peay – Possession Of Firearm – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

7/21 Jan Penland – Misdemeanor Larcney – Larceny Of Motor Vehical – Breaking And or Entering

8/21 Julop Perez – Voluntary Manslaughter – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Driving While License Revoked

9/21 Thomas Peters – Breaking And Or entering – Injury To Real Property Secind Degree Trespassing

10/21 Joseph Phillips – Ethnic Intimidation – Communicating Threats – Habitual Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



11/21 Patrick Piggeon – Breaking and Or Entering

12/21 Glenn Poston – Breaking and Entering – Lareceny Removal Of Antit= Theft Device

13/21 Alan Powell – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Stalking – Breaking or Entering

14/21 Antoine Price – Assault On A Female – Parole Violation

15/21 Roderick Price – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer



16/21 Alexander Prince – City/Town Violation – Second Degree Trespass

17/21 Eric Puryear – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

18/21 Martin Rajewski – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin

19/21 Dominique Ramie – Possession Of Firearm – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Meth

20/21 John ramnadan – Governor’s Warrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/21 Mecklenburg County Mugshots











































Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday, June 28th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.