Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 28th
1/21
Lemar Mckenzie – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Marijuana – IV- D Non-Support Of Child
2/21
Jamaal Mitchell – Parole Violation
3/21
Jermaine Walls – Probation Violation
4/21
Carl Peake – Govenor’s Warrant – Misdemeanor Larceny – Driving While Iicense Revoked – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
5/21
Jeffery Pearson – Probation Violation Out Of County
6/21
Olandis Peay – Possession Of Firearm – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
7/21
Jan Penland – Misdemeanor Larcney – Larceny Of Motor Vehical – Breaking And or Entering
8/21
Julop Perez – Voluntary Manslaughter – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Driving While License Revoked
9/21
Thomas Peters – Breaking And Or entering – Injury To Real Property Secind Degree Trespassing
10/21
Joseph Phillips – Ethnic Intimidation – Communicating Threats – Habitual Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
11/21
Patrick Piggeon – Breaking and Or Entering
12/21
Glenn Poston – Breaking and Entering – Lareceny Removal Of Antit= Theft Device
13/21
Alan Powell – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Stalking – Breaking or Entering
14/21
Antoine Price – Assault On A Female – Parole Violation
15/21
Roderick Price – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer
16/21
Alexander Prince – City/Town Violation – Second Degree Trespass
17/21
Eric Puryear – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
18/21
Martin Rajewski – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin
19/21
Dominique Ramie – Possession Of Firearm – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Meth
20/21
John ramnadan – Governor’s Warrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
21/21
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Wednesday, June 28th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.