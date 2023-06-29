Gaston County Mugshots June 28th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Noah Zolnoski – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Cindy Y – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kelly Webb – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property False Pretense
Azariah Vasquez – Habeas Corpus
April Tickle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ebrima Sanneh – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Michael Phillips – Non Support Child Iv D
Jessica Noggle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kristopher Nixon – Habeas Corpus
Michael Moore – Habitual Larceny
Latravis Mitchell – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication
Wesley Melton – Probation Violation
Lewis Mason – Habeas Corpus
Doyle Marlow – Probation Violation
Brandon Lytton – Probation Violation
Michael Lee – Assault, Simple – Intoxicated And Disruptive
David Lawhun – Assault, Female
Amber Kerley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Michael Hudson – Conspiracy – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Leanne Hoyle – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Dana Honeycutt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Robert Hearn – Failure To Appear, Felony
Donald Hawkins – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Ashton Gamble – Assault, Female – Probation Violation
Steven Durham – Probation Violation
Donyeh Cosby – Injury, Personal Property
Dulcey Clendenin – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
Americus Chaney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Rachel Causby – Robbery, Common Law – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Terri Buckner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nelson Argueta – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 28th.
•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.