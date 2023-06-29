Mecklenburg County Active Inmates June 29
Gabriel Books – Possesison Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Fugitive In Other State
Takiy Brownlee – Interstate Compact
Adin Cox – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Felony Conspiracy
Brittany Latta – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Alexandra Meacham – DWI – Level 3
Dayshawn Randolph – Resisitng Public Officer – Second Degree Trespassing
Brandon Reid – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Weapon Occupies Property
Jarobi Ratliff – Communicating Threats – Breaking And Entering – Possession Meth
Chanto Reed – Probation Violation
Troy Reese – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Injury To Personal property – Communication Threats
Robert Reid – Felony Larceny – First Degree Burglary – Assault On A Female
Jennie Rhyne – Misdemeanonr Larceny
Elio Rivera – Assault On A Female
Justin Rix – First Degree Murder
Christopher Roach – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Insult To Personal Property – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
Joshuah Roberts – Simple Assault – Assualt By Strangulation – Kidnapping Second Degree
Deshaun Robinson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Davione Robinson – First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy
Rayford Robinson – Break : Entering
Alijah Rollinson – Possession Of Firearm By Fleon – Parole Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County active inmates from Thursday, June 29th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.