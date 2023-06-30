Gaston County Mugshots June 29th

1/29 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/29 Philip Wigger – Probation Violation

3/29 Lee Tilley – Larceny

4/29 Jacob Tilley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/29 Heather Stroupe – Trespass, 2nd Degree



6/29 William Slagle – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Larceny, Attempted – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/29 Adriel Rodriguez–Torres – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public – Sch II, Possess – Failure To Appear, Felony

8/29 Alex Ranucci – Sex Exploit Minor, 3rd Degree – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree

9/29 Barbara Plemmons – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property

10/29 Armon Pendergrass – Sch II, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/29 Carla Pearson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/29 Jeffery McKnight – Sch II, Deliver – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess

13/29 Timothy Massey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/29 Roderick Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/29 Samantha Love – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/29 Neporsha Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/29 Zarius Jeffries – Habeas Corpus

18/29 Frederick Green – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property

19/29 Daycia Gladys–Hemphill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/29 Jermaal Gilmore – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Parole Warrant



21/29 Quadarius Friday – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/29 Rebecca Fisher – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/29 Christopher Davis – Habeas Corpus

24/29 Richard Cogdell – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 1st Degree

25/29 Jamaiia Clark – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/29 Kelly Buchanan – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Resist Public Officer

27/29 Breahnna Brooks – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Break:Enter

28/29 Billie Beam – Sch II, Possess

29/29 Thomas Bailey – Probation Violation, Other County – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Felony



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, June 29th.

•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.