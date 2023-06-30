Gaston County Mugshots June 29th
1/29
Gaston-County-Mugshots
2/29
Philip Wigger – Probation Violation
4/29
Jacob Tilley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
5/29
Heather Stroupe – Trespass, 2nd Degree
6/29
William Slagle – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Larceny, Attempted – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
7/29
Adriel Rodriguez–Torres – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public – Sch II, Possess – Failure To Appear, Felony
8/29
Alex Ranucci – Sex Exploit Minor, 3rd Degree – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree
9/29
Barbara Plemmons – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property
10/29
Armon Pendergrass – Sch II, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
11/29
Carla Pearson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
12/29
Jeffery McKnight – Sch II, Deliver – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess
13/29
Timothy Massey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
14/29
Roderick Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
15/29
Samantha Love – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
16/29
Neporsha Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
17/29
Zarius Jeffries – Habeas Corpus
18/29
Frederick Green – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property
19/29
Daycia Gladys–Hemphill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
20/29
Jermaal Gilmore – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Parole Warrant
21/29
Quadarius Friday – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
22/29
Rebecca Fisher – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
23/29
Christopher Davis – Habeas Corpus
24/29
Richard Cogdell – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 1st Degree
25/29
Jamaiia Clark – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
26/29
Kelly Buchanan – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Resist Public Officer
27/29
Breahnna Brooks – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Break:Enter
28/29
Billie Beam – Sch II, Possess
29/29
Thomas Bailey – Probation Violation, Other County – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, June 29th.
•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.