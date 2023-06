Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 29th

1/29 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/29 Jahkeem Anduze – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Conspiracy – Armed Robbery Business /Person

3/29 Takeria Barrier – Assault By Strangulation – Simple Assault

4/29 Vonrique Brown – Possessesion Of Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/29 Nicole Bryce – Driving While imapired



6/29 Jaquarreus Clyburn – Break Ir Enter A motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Motor Vehicle

7/29 Cedric Cunningham – Misdeameanor Larceny – Probation Violation – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

8/29 Mary Evans – Nonsupport Of Child

9/29 Timmie Hammonds – Urinate In Public/Defecate In Public – Resisting Public Officer

10/29 James Kimball – Driving While Impaired



11/29 kamaikio Legette – Pronation Violation

12/29 James Lowery – Possession Of Firsearm mBy Felon – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun

13/29 ALyson Lynn – Peobation Violation

14/29 Elijah Martin – Injury To Personal Property – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Government Official

15/29 Joshua Maxwell – Misdemeanor Stalking – Domestic Protective Order Violation



16/29 Nafir Padgett – Simple Assault

17/29 Scott Penaloza – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

18/29 Gregory Ragland – Misdeameanor Larceny

19/29 Vernon Rappe – Felony Larceny

20/29 Victor Recendiz – Probation Violation



21/29 Kalvin Reed – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon

22/29 Matthew Reilly – Driving While imapired

23/29 Derrick Springs –Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Simple Possession Of Scheudle III Control Subatnces

24/29 Irvin Velazquez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

25/29 Janarde Vines – Felony Possesion Of Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



26/29 Isiahh Washington – Attempted Larceny – Assault On Individual With Disability

27/29 Dzrai Williams – Driving While License Revoked

28/29 Drake Young – Possession Of Firearm – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

29/29 Darnel Austin – Probation Violation



























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, June 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.