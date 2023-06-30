WCCB Charlotte: General Sales Manager

WCCB-TV Charlotte is looking for a strong General Sales Manager to help guide our sales efforts. This position requires an individual who possesses strong leadership skills who can direct a local sales team in selling new business, multiplatform campaigns and creating non-traditional revenue streams. The candidate must have a successful track record in sales management, staff recruitment and developmental skills as well as strong leadership capabilities.

In this position you will

Develop a high performing sales team that meets or exceeds revenue goals by driving client results through creative marketing solutions.

Develop sales strategies, plans and alignment in support of revenue goals.

Achieve client results, satisfaction and retention.

Effectively manage sales operations including inventory.

Achieve strong performance of Local and Regional accounts.

Manage and control sales revenue by developing strong relationships with local clients.

Requirements

3-5 years’ experience in TV sales management.

Hands on TV and digital advertising sales and operational background is a must.

Ability to meet revenue budgets via digital interactive and other approaches.

Strong and positive leadership skills.

Highly skilled leader, negotiator and motivator.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Matrix and Wide Orbit is preferred.

Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

Additional responsibilities will include:

Exceeding revenue goals.

Forecasting, Inventory Control and Pricing.

Sales Promotion.

Development of non-traditional revenue sources, as well as new media and strategic planning.

Excellent inventory management is essential.

Knowledge of Nielsen and Comscore ratings services, as well as qualitative research.

About Bahakel Communications:

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital media company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

About Bahakel Digital:

Bahakel Digital is a full-service digital advertising and marketing agency within Bahakel Communications. We specialize in bringing the most sophisticated digital advertising strategy and technology to clients of all sizes, from locally owned and operated small businesses to large regional brands. We have a proven track record of success in a wide variety of business categories, including but not limited to: automotive dealerships, service business (HVAC, plumbing, roofing, etc.), retail (furniture, fashion, etc.), medical and dental, events (ticket sales), and more.

We are an EOE and are client-focused, creative, and analytical team who loves what we do.

Please email resume to:

Stephen Naylor

snaylor@bahakel.com

WCCB Charlotte / Bahakel Digital

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls please