Gaston County Mugshots June 30th

1/52 Desmoine Adams – Second Degree Rape – Kidnapping – Sexual Battery – Assault on A Female

2/52 William Bame – Failure To Appear In Court

3/52 Khalif Beigelow – Assault Officer With Firearm – Assualt With A Deadly

4/52 Antonazeh Bolden – Simple Assault

5/52 Sabrina Grnech – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/52 Thstcher Gee – Failure To Appear In Court

7/52 Edwin Hoood – Stalking

8/52 India Jackson – Battery Of Unborn Child

9/52 Jonathan Jones – Financia Card Theft – Attempt To Obtaine Property y False Pretense

10/52 Russell Kistler – Failure To Appear In Court



11/52 Kimberly Mcccumbee – Probation Violation

12/52 John Mcdowell – Failure To Appear In Court

13/52 Hector Mendez – Failure To Appear In Court

14/52 Alexander Moalres – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

15/52 Vinis Sellers – Dog Larceny



16/52 Carolyn Smith – Probation Violation

17/52 Lyn Spargo – Failure To Appear In Court

18/52 Melina Stanton – Failure To Appear In Court

19/52 Amanda Sturgis – Failure To Appear In Court

20/52 Joseph Sugrue – Assault On a Female



21/52 Eric Taylor – Assault On A Female

22/52 Brian Thompson – Probation Violation

23/52 Tavarus Williams – After Break Larceny – Break:enter – Assault On Government – Resisit Public Officer – Parole Warrant

24/52 Daron Wright – Attempt To Obtain Property By False Pretenses

25/52 John Wright – Probation Violation



26/52 Steve Wright – Assult On A Female

27/52 Armentrice Abbitt – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

28/52 Nathan Alexander – Statutory Sex Offense With Child < 15

29/52 Daniela Aristizabal-Peralta – Driving While Impaired

30/52 Michael Arlin – Failure To Provide Proof Proper Fare



31/52 Joseph Arrowood Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

32/52 Sherric Autry – Resisiting Public Officer – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

33/52 Lillian Tori – Felony Larceny

34/52 Nick Bennet – Assault On Female – Communication Threats

35/52 Alejandro Blandon – Tresspass Upon Airport Property



36/52 Tyrice Brice – Fugitive In Other State – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

37/52 Douglas Brown – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:entering – Commuincating Threats

38/52 Jason Brown – Assault With A Serious Injury

39/52 Rhonique Burke-Missouri – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Pay

40/52 Leaundreaus Caldwell – Possession Of Stolen motor Vehicle



41/52 Hanile Canobonilla – Driving While Impaired – No operator’s License – Following Too Closley

42/52 George Christopher – Probation Violation

43/52 Daysha Cole – Communicating Threats

44/52 Michael Collins – Injury To Real Property

45/52 Darrell Cornish – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



46/52 Clifton Coyle – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Pay

47/52 Jeconiah Davidson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Weapon I occupies Property – Communications

48/52 Isaaih Davis – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Stalking

49/52 Rajum Davis – Misdeameanor Larceny – Probation Violation

50/52 Vitality Davydenko – Assault By Strangulation



51/52 Sierra Donaldson – Driving While Impaired

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, June 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.