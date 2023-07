Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 1st

1/26 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/26 Bobby Abraham – Flee.Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reclkess Driving To Endanger – Driving while License Revoked

3/26 Brianna Alexander – Simple Assault

4/26 Angel Anaya – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Ficticious Title

5/26 Kamora Armstrong – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



6/26 Kwasi Barber – Trafficking Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Maintain Controlled Substances in Dwelling

7/26 Demitiri Barfield – Failure To Make Application For New TItle – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Inspection Sticker

8/26 Demitiri Boyd – Assault On A Female

9/26 Marshall Breland – Assault by Pointing a Gun

10/26 Arkeem Brown – Possession With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



11/26 Chemere Brown – Simple Assault

12/26 Joshua Buxton – Simple Assault

13/26 Montrell Calhoun – Driving While Impaired

14/26 Daina Calzada – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding

15/26 Eddie Catlin – Injury To Personal Property



16/26 Christopher Cosby – Simple Affray – Driving While License Revoked – No Liability Insurance

17/26 Janaiya Glover – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – First Degree Arson

18/26 Nisrin Hajmahmoud – Driving While Impaired

19/26 Danquitan Johnson – Assault By Strangulation – Assult On A Female

20/26 Demarcus Johnson – Possession Stolen Goods – Conspire Commit Felony Larceny



21/26 Ah Kaw – Hit:Run Failure To Stop – Property Damage

22/26 Teresa Kenyon – Driving While License Revoked

23/26 William Keziah – Felonous Restraint – Assault On A Female

24/26 Diondre Killian – Assault On A Female

25/26 Shawn Mclean – Resisiting Public Officer – Possession Mariajuana – Assault On A Female



26/26 Vivian Merchan – Misdemanor Larceny





















































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, July 1st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.