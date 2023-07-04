Developer Announces Changes To Proposed Crystal Lagoon In Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A local developer is making changes to a proposed crystal lagoon resort in Huntersville.

Jake Palillo is pulling the current plan for Lagoona Bay Beach Club.

In a Facebook post, Palillo says he’s modifying it.

The lagoon remains, but he’s eliminating plans for a hotel, convention center, retail, and restaurants.

He also says he’ll reduce the number of housing units from 1,182 to 692.

And he will open up more memberships to people living outside the development.

Opponent Violet Clarke says she isn’t convinced.

“He’s not going to convince anybody with that. Because from the feedback I’ve gotten, we still don’t trust him, we don’t trust, you know, anything he says,” Clarke says.