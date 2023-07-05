Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 4th

1/54 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/54 Adolfo Avila – Driving While Impaired

3/54 Ahmeira Deese – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Veh No Ins

4/54 Alice Sherrill – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

5/54 Amber Alabbas – Driving While Impaired



6/54 Anthony Lytle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

7/54 Brandi Jones – Possess Methamphetamine – Simple Possess Sch VI CS

8/54 Brandon Williams – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Expired Registration Card:Tag

9/54 Brittany Evans – Simple Assault

10/54 Cameron Marshall – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer



11/54 Carl Carelock – Common Law Robbery

12/54 Cedric Cunningham – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

13/54 Christopher Moreno – Assault By Strangulation

14/54 Clarence Jones – Second Degree Trespass – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay

15/54 Courtney Cummings – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operator’s License



16/54 Dedrick Benton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Felony Conspiracy

17/54 Dequilar Moore – Misdemeanor Larceny

18/54 Emmanuel Orubele – Assault On A Female

19/54 Erik Tillman – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

20/54 Freddie Mcclellan – Communicating Threats – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



21/54 Haven Coffey – Second Degree Trespass

22/54 Heidy Chang–Acevedo – Simple Assault

23/54 Jacques Richardson–Alston – Simple Assault

24/54 Jamal Dade – Assault On A Female

25/54 James Mclean – Atmpt 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – Breaking And Or Entering – False Imprisonment



26/54 Jamol Bond – Simple Assault

27/54 Javier Vazquez – Injury To Personal Property

28/54 Jontrey Thompson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny

29/54 Jordan Davis – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

30/54 Jose Banda – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree



31/54 Jose Hernandez–Uceda – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

32/54 Joseph Jordan – DV Protective Order Violation

33/54 Joshua Wallace – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Obtain Property False Pretense

34/54 Joziaya Woods – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny

35/54 Kaleb Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny



36/54 Laetitia Mumporeze – Simple Assault

37/54 Lauren Cooper – Driving While Impaired

38/54 Letisha Mullinax – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon

39/54 Mae Lide – Simple Assault

40/54 Malik Spicer – Simple Assault



41/54 Matthew Raplee – Second Degree Trespass

42/54 Michael Mullis – Breaking And Or Entering – DV Protective Order Violation

43/54 Mohamed Ama – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft

44/54 Myles Coleman – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct

45/54 Richard Powell – Assault On A Female



46/54 Robert Boyles – Felony Possession Marijuana – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

47/54 Rodney Richard – Larceny From The Person – Communicating Threats

48/54 Scott Bishop – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

49/54 Scott Miller – Probation Violation

50/54 Shannon Callahan – Probation Violation – Out Of County



51/54 Timothy Rorie – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License

52/54 Tyasia Cloud – Simple Assault

53/54 Willie Mobley – Simple Assault

54/54 Willie Morris – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Misdemeanor Larceny













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.