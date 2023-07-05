Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 4th
Adolfo Avila – Driving While Impaired
Ahmeira Deese – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Veh No Ins
Alice Sherrill – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Amber Alabbas – Driving While Impaired
Anthony Lytle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Brandi Jones – Possess Methamphetamine – Simple Possess Sch VI CS
Brandon Williams – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Brittany Evans – Simple Assault
Cameron Marshall – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Carl Carelock – Common Law Robbery
Cedric Cunningham – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Christopher Moreno – Assault By Strangulation
Clarence Jones – Second Degree Trespass – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay
Courtney Cummings – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operator’s License
Dedrick Benton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Felony Conspiracy
Dequilar Moore – Misdemeanor Larceny
Emmanuel Orubele – Assault On A Female
Erik Tillman – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Freddie Mcclellan – Communicating Threats – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Haven Coffey – Second Degree Trespass
Heidy Chang–Acevedo – Simple Assault
Jacques Richardson–Alston – Simple Assault
Jamal Dade – Assault On A Female
James Mclean – Atmpt 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – Breaking And Or Entering – False Imprisonment
Jamol Bond – Simple Assault
Javier Vazquez – Injury To Personal Property
Jontrey Thompson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jordan Davis – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
Jose Banda – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree
Jose Hernandez–Uceda – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Joseph Jordan – DV Protective Order Violation
Joshua Wallace – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Obtain Property False Pretense
Joziaya Woods – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny
Kaleb Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny
Laetitia Mumporeze – Simple Assault
Lauren Cooper – Driving While Impaired
Letisha Mullinax – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon
Mae Lide – Simple Assault
Malik Spicer – Simple Assault
Matthew Raplee – Second Degree Trespass
Michael Mullis – Breaking And Or Entering – DV Protective Order Violation
Mohamed Ama – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft
Myles Coleman – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct
Richard Powell – Assault On A Female
Robert Boyles – Felony Possession Marijuana – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Rodney Richard – Larceny From The Person – Communicating Threats
Scott Bishop – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Scott Miller – Probation Violation
Shannon Callahan – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Timothy Rorie – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Tyasia Cloud – Simple Assault
Willie Mobley – Simple Assault
Willie Morris – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Misdemeanor Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 4th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.