Gaston County Mugshots July 5th

2/39 Brenda Dennis – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag

3/39 Camron Brewer – Assault, Female

4/39 Charles Taylor – Probation Violation

5/39 Christian Roof – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/39 Cristo Perez–Gutierrez – DWI – Fail To Yield Serious Injury

7/39 David Cook – Habeas Corpus

8/39 David Rentz – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Sch VI, Possess – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Insurance, No Liability – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

9/39 Eva Johnson – Habeas Corpus

10/39 Garret Parsons – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/39 Hannah Shackelford – Animal, Abandonment

12/39 Jessica Foreman – DWLR Impaired Rev

13/39 Jonathan Butera – Assault, Simple

14/39 Justin Jacobs – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

15/39 Kaley Heston – Trespass, 1st Degree



16/39 Kimberly Gibson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/39 Kimberly Watson – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst

18/39 Kristen Sorrow – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/39 Kyara Spruiell – Habeas Corpus

20/39 Laura Gallishaw – Assault, Inflict Sersious Injury



21/39 Lendali Moreno–Salado – AWDW

22/39 Leroy Blount – Assault, Female

23/39 Lindsey Dube – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/39 Markus Rice – Injury, Personal Property

25/39 Melissa Short – Possess Stolen Property



26/39 Michaela Moore – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

27/39 Misha Coble – Break:Enter

28/39 Nathan Price – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/39 Noah Boykins – Possess Stolen Firearm – Marijuana, Possess – Conceal Handgun Permit Viol

30/39 Preston Bull – Injury, Personal Property – Trespass, 1st Degree – Litter, <15 Pounds



31/39 Randolph Watterson – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

32/39 Rayford Jones – Lar Remove:Dest CT Compo – Larceny – Conspiracy

33/39 Reba Bowen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/39 Shaun Haymon – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Stolen Property

35/39 Shaun Motley – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



36/39 Sondus Spikes – Failure To Appear, Felony – Assault, Female

37/39 Steven Russ – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

38/39 Tabitha Moses – Threat, Communicate

39/39 Zacary Tench – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch II, Possess – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.