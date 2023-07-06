Gaston County Mugshots July 5th
Brenda Dennis – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Camron Brewer – Assault, Female
Charles Taylor – Probation Violation
Christian Roof – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Cristo Perez–Gutierrez – DWI – Fail To Yield Serious Injury
David Cook – Habeas Corpus
David Rentz – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Sch VI, Possess – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Insurance, No Liability – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Eva Johnson – Habeas Corpus
Garret Parsons – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Hannah Shackelford – Animal, Abandonment
Jessica Foreman – DWLR Impaired Rev
Jonathan Butera – Assault, Simple
Justin Jacobs – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kaley Heston – Trespass, 1st Degree
Kimberly Gibson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kimberly Watson – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
Kristen Sorrow – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kyara Spruiell – Habeas Corpus
Laura Gallishaw – Assault, Inflict Sersious Injury
Lendali Moreno–Salado – AWDW
Leroy Blount – Assault, Female
Lindsey Dube – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Markus Rice – Injury, Personal Property
Melissa Short – Possess Stolen Property
Michaela Moore – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Misha Coble – Break:Enter
Nathan Price – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Noah Boykins – Possess Stolen Firearm – Marijuana, Possess – Conceal Handgun Permit Viol
Preston Bull – Injury, Personal Property – Trespass, 1st Degree – Litter, <15 Pounds
Randolph Watterson – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Rayford Jones – Lar Remove:Dest CT Compo – Larceny – Conspiracy
Reba Bowen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Shaun Haymon – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Stolen Property
Shaun Motley – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Sondus Spikes – Failure To Appear, Felony – Assault, Female
Steven Russ – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tabitha Moses – Threat, Communicate
Zacary Tench – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch II, Possess – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.