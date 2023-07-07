Gaston County Mugshots July 6th
James Wilson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess
Cagney Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Wilkes – Habeas Corpus
Gregory Webber – Injury, Personal Property
Sonya Wall – Assault, Simple
Lisa Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joshua Troche – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jonathan Stewart – Habeas Corpus
Stephen Stamper – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Injury, Personal Property
Dionne Smith – Obtain Property False Pretense – Failure To Appear, Felony
Roy Ross – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Mackenzie Roebuck – Murder – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeffrey Reed – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Pamela Prince – Assault, Simple – Indecent Exposure
Ashley McKnight – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Reginald McCaskill – Probation Violation
Ricky Lynn – Habeas Corpus
Amy Lawless – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Eric Kendrick – Probation Violation
Heath Keller – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Justin Holmes – Probation Violation
John Hill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Gerald Hairston – Habeas Corpus
Jerry Friday – Rape:Sex Offense, Statutory, 6 Yrs Old Or Older – Indecent Liberties, Child – Obscenity, Disseminate
Raymond Delong – Parole Warrant
Christopher Culpepper – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Kali Coxe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jordan Carter – Habeas Corpus
Marqaue Armstrong – Parole Warrant – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Discharge Firearm In City – AWDWIK – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Demario Alexander – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Deborah Aiken – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.