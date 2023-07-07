Gaston County Mugshots July 6th

1/32 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/32 James Wilson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess

3/32 Cagney Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/32 Christopher Wilkes – Habeas Corpus

5/32 Gregory Webber – Injury, Personal Property



6/32 Sonya Wall – Assault, Simple

7/32 Lisa Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/32 Joshua Troche – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/32 Jonathan Stewart – Habeas Corpus

10/32 Stephen Stamper – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Injury, Personal Property



11/32 Dionne Smith – Obtain Property False Pretense – Failure To Appear, Felony

12/32 Roy Ross – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/32 Mackenzie Roebuck – Murder – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/32 Jeffrey Reed – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/32 Pamela Prince – Assault, Simple – Indecent Exposure



16/32 Ashley McKnight – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/32 Reginald McCaskill – Probation Violation

18/32 Ricky Lynn – Habeas Corpus

19/32 Amy Lawless – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

20/32 Eric Kendrick – Probation Violation



21/32 Heath Keller – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree

22/32 Justin Holmes – Probation Violation

23/32 John Hill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation

24/32 Gerald Hairston – Habeas Corpus

25/32 Jerry Friday – Rape:Sex Offense, Statutory, 6 Yrs Old Or Older – Indecent Liberties, Child – Obscenity, Disseminate



26/32 Raymond Delong – Parole Warrant

27/32 Christopher Culpepper – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor

28/32 Kali Coxe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/32 Jordan Carter – Habeas Corpus

30/32 Marqaue Armstrong – Parole Warrant – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Discharge Firearm In City – AWDWIK – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/32 Demario Alexander – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/32 Deborah Aiken – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, July 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.