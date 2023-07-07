Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 6th

1/46 Sarah Ali – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Amphetamines

2/46 Datarious Anderson – Driving While Licensed Revoked – Speeding – Non Support Of Child

3/46 Edward Anderson – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Real Property

4/46 Jeffery Barrett – Trafficking Control Substances – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

5/46 Royael BEthea – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



6/46 James Blakney – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

7/46 Patrick Blackwell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

8/46 Trais Brown – Assault On Government Offical – Resisitng Public Officer

9/46 Raymond Calebro – Possession Meth

10/46 Joshua Cassell – Assualt On A Female



11/46 Juwan Clark – Reckless Driving To Enganger

12/46 Alyce Coates – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

13/46 Tony Coleman – Second Degree Trespass

14/46 Gustavo Coronado – Driving While Impaired

15/46 Thomas Corso – Felony Larceny



16/46 Randolph Cunningham – Possession Of Cocaine

17/46 Carlton Davis – Driving While License Revoked

18/46 Kahl Gonzalez – Larceny

19/46 Donque Graham – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property

20/46 Shelter Harrison – Fugitive: Extradition In Other State



21/46 Lamarie Harvell – Resisiting Public Officer

22/46 Fernando Hernandez – Second Degree Trespass

23/46 Freancisio Hernandez-Boyzo – Probation Violation

24/46 Joaquin Hollie – Obtain Property False Pretense

25/46 Micahel Iannucci – Domestic Protection Order Violation



26/46 Kaleb JOhnson – Second Degree Trespass

27/46 Travis Jones – Driving While Impaired

28/46 Robert Lee – Assault By Strangulation

29/46 Davis Ledor – Assault On A Female

30/46 Hsrold Lewis – Expired Registration Card



31/46 Juwon Lewis – Assault On A Female

32/46 Anna Mack – Carrying Concealed Weapon

33/46 Santos MAncilla-Diaz – Driving While Impaired

34/46 Jacob Maye – Driving While License Revoked

35/46 Aaron Mcknight – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/46 Terell Miller – Probation Violation

37/46 Condy Miramontes – Shoplifitings Concelament Goods

38/46 Aauriel Moore – Probation Violation

39/46 Desiraye Peoples – Assault And Battery

40/46 Alexander Prince – Second Degree Trespass



41/46 Ryan Reese – Possession Of Marijuana

42/46 Jeidson Rodriguez – Domestic Violation Protective Violation

43/46 Joseph Triplicata – Assault On A Female

44/46 Diavion Washington – Doestic Protection Order Violation

45/46 Rico King – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



46/46 Mecklenburg County Mugshots





























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, July 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.