North Carolina Commissioner Of Labor Speaks On Large Crack On Carowinds’ Fury 325

1/2

2/2



The latest:

One week after a man discovered a crack on the popular Carowinds roller coaster, attention to the ride continues to grow with online video views soaring. NC Commissioner Of Labor Josh Dobson speaks on the apparent safety hazards revolving around the crack and ensures that public safety and security are their top priorities.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Carowinds has closed the Fury 325 ride because of a large crack at the top of a support pillar. No one was injured, but the ride is now closed.

We reached out to Carowinds and they told us, “Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.”