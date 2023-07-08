Gaston County Mugshots July 7th

1/21 Brindge Reese – Possession Schedule II – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

2/21 Christopher Mintz – Failure To Appear In Court

3/21 Alton Mintz – Extradtion:Fugitive

4/21 Deborha Mcguire – Failure To Appear In Court

5/21 Kimberly Mccumbee – Probation Violation



6/21 Silverio Martiniez – Driving While Impaired

7/21 Christopher Lynch – Possession Of Schedule II – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/21 Andrea Kirby – Failure To Appear In Court

9/21 Kayla Jenkins – Failure To Appear In Court

10/21 Sanannah Hucks – Failure To Appear In Court



11/21 Amanda Frisbee – Probation Violation

12/21 Richard Eury – Failure To Appear In Court

13/21 Danny Conner – Interference Of Electric Monitor Device

14/21 Micahel Colston – Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Carry Conealed Firearm

15/21 Craig Casselman – Probation Violation



16/21 Raymond Clebro – Failure To Apeear In Court

17/21 Rondell Caldwell – Failure To Appear In Court

18/21 Brenton Caldwell – Possession Of Schedule Controlled Substances

19/21 Brian Benton – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked

20/21 Dominique Avery – Resist Public Officer



21/21 Taylor Akers – Trafficking Heroine











































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, July, 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.