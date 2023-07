Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 7th

1/32 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/32 Rico King – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

3/32 Lorene Jordan – Injury To Personal Propeerty – Simple Assault

4/32 Theodore Johnson – Communication Threats – Assault On A Government

5/32 Victoria Huntley – Driving While Imaired – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/32 Jessica Hayes – Second Degree Trespass – Felony Larceny

7/32 Jimmy Guitierrez-Villela – Driving While Impaired

8/32 Jonique Grundy – Domestic Violence – Protective Order Violation

9/32 Jeffrey Gilbert – Resisitng Oublic Officer – Larceny

10/32 Alex Gibson – Second Degree Trespass



11/32 Lonny Earnhardt – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Female

12/32 Shana Dunbar – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny After Break:Enter

13/32 Jheiniffer Dos-Reis – Resisiting Public Officer

14/32 Darrrell Digsby – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny

15/32 Adalberto Delacruz – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



16/32 Juan Dacosta – Common Law Robbery – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

17/32 Arther Cotton – Selling Cocaine – Destroy Remains Conceal Death – Felony Conspiracy

18/32 Emmanuel Cortez – Driving While Impaired

19/32 Maurice Coleman – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

20/32 William Clark – Assault By Pointing A Gun



21/32 Austin Church – Assault On A Female

22/32 Mildred Chestnut – Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury

23/32 Malcom Cameron – Nonsupport Of Child

24/32 Calero-Martinez – Order For Arrest

25/32 Gerald Boutwell – Assault On A Female



26/32 Terrell Berry – Larceny By Employee – Obtain Property False Pretense

27/32 Chimelle Baker – Simple Assault

28/32 Brandon Augustine – Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury

29/32 Tracey Asbill – Domestic Violence Order Violation

30/32 Kendall Alford – Felony Larceny



31/32 Zoey Adams – Simple Assault – Resisiting Public Officer

32/32 Gabriyel Abdullah – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, July 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.