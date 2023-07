Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 9th

1/20 Darius Countie – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

2/20 Breion Collins – Attempted Robbery With A Dangous Weapon

3/20 Zant Chapelo – Break:Enter Terrorize

4/20 Eduardo Celis – Felony Possession Marijuana

5/20 Joshua Cassell – Break:Enter Terrorize Injure – Assault On A Female



6/20 Julius Cason – Common Law Robbery

7/20 Jerome Carton – Assault On A Female – Commuincating

8/20 Jermone Carlton – Assault On A Female

9/20 Jadakist Bryant – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

10/20 Torri Brown – First Degree Burglary – Trafficking Heroine



11/20 Lamichael Brice – Probation Violation

12/20 Jessica Bowers – Second Degree Trespass

13/20 Jose Bothi – Driving While Impaired

14/20 Scott Bishop – Simple Assault

15/20 Ronnie Beshella – Simple Assault



16/20 Joshua Beham – Assault On A Female

17/20 Dekhari Belo – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

18/20 Darwin Barahona – Assault On A Female

19/20 Adam Almgren – Driving While Impaired

20/20 William Albright – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Stolen Goods









































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, July 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.