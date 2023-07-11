Gaston County Mugshots July 10th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Adam Church – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/31 Antonio McClain – Possess, Prison:Jail – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Government Official

4/31 April Sloan – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

5/31 Austin Bailey – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren



6/31 Bill Nance – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/31 Brian Parker – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

8/31 Charles Spikes – Obtain Property False Pretense – Probation Violation

9/31 Courtney Young – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/31 Danasia Myers – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Simple



11/31 Datrixian Seigle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate

12/31 David Featherstone – Heroin, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

13/31 Emily Ollis – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

14/31 Felix Colon–Maldonado – AWDW

15/31 Gabriela Zepeda – Sch I, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Child Abuse



16/31 Inocente Mundo–Lopez – Cocaine, Possess W: Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver

17/31 Jennifer Sarmiento – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Impersonate Officer

18/31 Jessica Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/31 Kim Dellinger – Assault, Simple

20/31 Kyle Dellinger – Assault, Simple



21/31 Logan Guffie – Larceny, Misdemeanor

22/31 Omar Orozco–Ramos – Cocaine, Traffic, Conspire – Cocaine, Traffick

23/31 Ramos Orozco – Cocaine, Traffic, Conspire – Cocaine, Traffick

24/31 Sabrina Butler – Probation Violation

25/31 Sean Davidson – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter



26/31 Serafin Torreblanca – Cocaine, Traffick – Cocaine, Traffic, Conspire

27/31 Timothy Foster – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Police Report, False

28/31 Timothy Smith – Sch II, Possess

29/31 Tysa Smart – Kidnapping, Second Degree – AWDW – Assault, Simple

30/31 Wesley Hudson – Larceny, Misdemeanor



31/31 Zykeela Knox – Assault, Simple































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July, 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.