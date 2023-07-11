Gaston County Mugshots July 10th
-
1/31
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/31
Adam Church – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
3/31
Antonio McClain – Possess, Prison:Jail – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Government Official
-
4/31
April Sloan – Failure To Appear, Misdmeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
-
5/31
Austin Bailey – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
-
-
6/31
Bill Nance – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
7/31
Brian Parker – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
8/31
Charles Spikes – Obtain Property False Pretense – Probation Violation
-
9/31
Courtney Young – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
10/31
Danasia Myers – Injury, Personal Property – Assault, Simple
-
-
11/31
Datrixian Seigle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate
-
12/31
David Featherstone – Heroin, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
13/31
Emily Ollis – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
-
14/31
Felix Colon–Maldonado – AWDW
-
15/31
Gabriela Zepeda – Sch I, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Child Abuse
-
-
16/31
Inocente Mundo–Lopez – Cocaine, Possess W: Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver
-
17/31
Jennifer Sarmiento – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Impersonate Officer
-
18/31
Jessica Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/31
Kim Dellinger – Assault, Simple
-
20/31
Kyle Dellinger – Assault, Simple
-
-
21/31
Logan Guffie – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
22/31
Omar Orozco–Ramos – Cocaine, Traffic, Conspire – Cocaine, Traffick
-
23/31
Ramos Orozco – Cocaine, Traffic, Conspire – Cocaine, Traffick
-
24/31
Sabrina Butler – Probation Violation
-
25/31
Sean Davidson – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter
-
-
26/31
Serafin Torreblanca – Cocaine, Traffick – Cocaine, Traffic, Conspire
-
27/31
Timothy Foster – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense – Police Report, False
-
28/31
Timothy Smith – Sch II, Possess
-
29/31
Tysa Smart – Kidnapping, Second Degree – AWDW – Assault, Simple
-
30/31
Wesley Hudson – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
-
31/31
Zykeela Knox – Assault, Simple
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, July, 10th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.